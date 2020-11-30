Vaccine trial participant demands 5Cr from Serum Institute for side-effects…..

Serum Institute of India, which is testing and manufacturing the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, rejected charges after a 40-year-old man who took part in the trial alleged serious side effects, including a virtual neurological breakdown and impairment of cognitive functions.

The Pune-based firm reacted after the man sought Rs 5 crore compensation in a legal notice to Serum Institute and others, besides seeking a halt to the trial. Alleging that the ‘Covishield’ vaccine was not safe, he has also sought cancelling approval for its testing, “manufacture and distribution”.

Serum Institute said, “The allegations in the notice are malicious and misconceived. While the Serum Institute of India is sympathetic with the volunteer’s medical condition, there is absolutely no correlation with the vaccine trial and the medical condition of the volunteer”.

“It is evident that the intention behind the spreading of such malicious information is an oblique pecuniary motive. The Serum Institute of India, will seek damages in excess of Rs 100 crore for the same and will defend such malicious claims,” Serum Institute said.