58th Statehood Day: PM Modi greets people of Nagaland

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended a greeting to the people of Nagaland on the occasion of their 58th Statehood Day. Modi also appreciated their contribution to India’s progress. “Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Nagaland on their Statehood Day. The people of Nagaland are known for their courage and kindness. Their culture is exemplary and so is their contribution to India’s progress. Praying for Nagaland’s continuous development,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh also wished people of Nagaland, stating that Nagas are known for their exemplary courage and bravery. “Statehood Day greetings and best wishes to the wonderful people of Nagaland. We are proud of Nagaland’s rich and vibrant culture. The Naga people are known for their exemplary courage and bravery. May the state keep progressing in the years ahead,” he tweeted.

