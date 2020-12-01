Boat capsized in Arabian sea; 6 fishermen went missing

Six fishermen went missing after a deep-sea fishing boat capsized off the coast of Mangaluru, Karnataka. 22 fishermen were on board the boat which capsized in the Arabian Sea, while 16 others have been rescued so far. The search operation was carried out for missing persons by local fishermen and the coast guard, and the rescue operations are still underway.

Palghar district disaster control cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said the fishermen from Vasai had embarked on the fishing expedition. “But when the boat was proceeding towards Gujarat, its engine developed a snag and the boat got stuck midway,” he said. The Navy and the Coast Guard were approached for the rescue of the fishermen. IMD had asked fishermen not to venture into the deep sea on December 3- 4, as it forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places over south coastal parts of the country and over Lakshadweep.

