CBSE to conduct the practical exams 2021 of classes X and XII in January. Know more

The CBSE has released the tentative dates for the class XII practical exam. As per the notification, the practical examinations will be held from January 1 to February 8. CBSE is making preparations to conducts the exams amid the coronavirus pandemic, but with all due precautions taken to safeguard the students in every way, it said.

A few days ago, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had tweeted that a campaign will be launched to seek views from students, parents, and teachers on how and when to conduct the exams next year. “A campaign will be launched by the Ministry of Education to seek views from students, parents, and teachers on how and when to conduct the exams next year,” Nishank had tweeted after a high-level review meeting.

