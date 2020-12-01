Couple uses mineral water bottle to grow rice on Terrace…Read more!!!

Kottayam: A couple has set a unique model by cultivating paddy on their house terrace. Melukavu native Titus Sam Joseph, and his wife Celine, experimented with rooftop paddy farming during the COVID times.

The couple started cultivation in used mineral water bottles. “175 such bottles were cut horizontally and filled with water to plant paddy seeds. Cow dung solution was used as fertilizer in the initial phase. No pesticide is used. Now all the plants are ready for harvest”, said Titus.

When many people came forward to cultivate vegetables and other crops, paddy farmers were very few in number. With this, we decided to try paddy cultivation, Titus said. Apart from this, the couple also maintains fish farming in a tarpaulin pond and vegetable garden on the rooftop.