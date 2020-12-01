COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases rise to 5000 range today….

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 5375 people in the state today. The worst affected districts are Malappuram 886, Thrissur 630, Kottayam 585, Kozhikode 516, Ernakulam 504, Thiruvananthapuram 404, Kollam 349, Palakkad 323, Pathanamthitta 283, Alappuzha 279, Kannur 222, Idukki 161, Wayanad 150 and Kasaragod 83.

During the last 24 hours, 58,809 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 9.14. Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CBNAT, Trunat, POCT PCR, RT A total of 63,21,285 samples have so far been sent for testing, including LAMP and antigen testing. 26 deaths have been confirmed due to Kovid-19.