Luxury Cruise service to be launched on river Saryu in Ayodhya. Here’s all you need to know about it

Union government will launch a ‘Ramayan Cruise Tour’ on the Saryu river in Ayodhya soon. The project was reviewed by Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways. “It will be the first-ever luxury cruise service on the Saryu river in Ayodhya. It aims to give a mesmerizing experience to the devotees with one-of-its-kind spiritual journeys while cruising through the famous ghats of the holy river,” said a statement issued by the ministry.

The cruise will be equipped with all the luxury comforts and facilities along with essential safety and security features at par with the global standards. The interiors of the cruise and the boarding point will be based on the theme of Ramcharitmanas. The fully air-conditioned 80-seater cruise will have large glass windows for experiencing the scenic beauty of the ghats. The cruise will be equipped with kitchen and pantry facilities for the comfort of the tourists. It will have bio-toilets and a hybrid engine system for ‘zero effect’ on the environment.

