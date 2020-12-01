Mom locks up her son for ’28 years’ for a very strange reason !!!

Stockholm; A 70-year-old woman has been charged with detaining her son for 28 years after an undernourished man was found in a flat in Sweden. The man, currently in his 40s, was found lying under a blanket on the floor by a relative on Sunday. He was defined as having no teeth, several sores and wounds, and substandard language efficiency. His mother is charged with having maintained him imprisoned since he was 12 when he was taken out of school, reports said.

Stockholm prosecutor Emma Olsson ensured that the man is now being treated in a hospital. The relative who saw the man stated the flat had smelled ‘rotten’ and had ‘urine, dirt and dust’ surrounding the floor. She told: ‘I’m in shock, brokenhearted, but at the same time relieved.‘I’ve been waiting for this day for 20 years because I figured out that she was totally controlling his life, but I never imagined the extent of it. I’m just thankful that he got help and is going to survive.’ The man was found in the flat while his mother was in the hospital. His relative told they hadn’t seen him in more than 20 years, but said he identified her and kept whispering their name repeatedly.

Sources told the media that the mother had chosen to detain her son after losing another child at a premature stage. This has not been verified by police. She is suspected of inducing the unlawful forfeiture of freedom and anguished physical damage, a Stockholm police spokesman said. The mother refuses the charges. Neighbors told how the woman had often stopped to chat to them, but would only say that her son was ‘good’ when they asked about him. They said the flat was in a deteriorated condition and had an advent candle in the window for 30 years.