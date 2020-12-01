Motorola Moto G 5G launched in India: Price, specifications and features announced

Moto G 5G has launched officially in the country after many teasers. The phone is exclusively available on Flipkart, and its key specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC and a large 5,000mAh battery.

The phone comes with a triple camera setup at the back that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor. It also features the HDR10 compatible 6.7-inch full-HD+ display with a hole-punch design. The Moto G 5G phone was unveiled first in Europe earlier this month and it has now arrived in the Indian market. In a release, the company said, “The moto g 5G comes with support for 11 Global 5G Network Bands which ensures that you are ready for any Sub 6 5G Band that is launched in India. The moto g 5G is also compatible with most Sub 6 bands available globally, ensuring that you are truly global-ready!”

Moto G 5G is IP52 certified for dust protection. Internal storage is listed to be 128GB with the option to expand it further using a microSD card (up to 1TB). There is a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone. Moto G 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W Turbo Power fast charging. The battery life can last for up to two days. Connectivity options on the Moto G 5G include 5G, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, USB Type-C port, GPS, and more. It measures 166x76x10mm and weighs 212 grams.