Number of Pilgrims increased in Sabarimala; Permission for 2000 people to visit per day….

Thiruvananthapuram: A decision has been taken to increase the number of Sabarimala pilgrims. The government has approved to increase the number of daily pilgrims from 1,000 to 2,000. Bookings will start from tomorrow.

The number of pilgrims who can visit on Saturdays and Sundays has been increased to 3,000. Earlier it was 2000.

The Devaswom Board had asked the government to increase the number of pilgrims, citing the decline in revenue due to the low number of pilgrims. A high-level committee chaired by the chief secretary had also recommended the matter to the government.

At the same time, the health department was opposed to increasing the number of pilgrims as Covid; but now there would be more officers on duty at Sabarimala.