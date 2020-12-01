Passenger attacks National Guard official for being told to wear a mask….

A passenger attacked a National Guard soldier at San Juan Airport after being asked to put on a face mask. The man, identified as Adrien William, was filmed wildly hitting out at airport officials dressed in hazmat suits after arriving in Puerto Rico from the US.

“A man who arrived in Puerto Rico on a flight from the US, yesterday, attacked a P.R. National Guard soldier who twice told him to put on a mask at the baggage claim in San Juan, according to @PRNationalGuard,” he tweeted. “The man also refused to fill out mandatory travel declaration forms.”

According to the police report, “A man identified as Adrien William did not follow instructions regarding the use of a mask or provide personal data, and following this attacked the complainant in the face.”