Samantha’s and Naga Chaitanya’s luxurious house with a mix of modern and vintage structures. Take a look

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are the adored couple of the South Indian film industry. Samantha Akkineni is among the most sought after acting in the Tamil as well Telugu film industries. The couple met in 2010 on the sets of Samantha Akkineni’s debut film, Ye Maaya Chesave, and tied the knot in 2017. Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya’s house has a very modern yet earthy-vibe to it. The couple lives in Hyderabad with their two doggos, Hash and Drogo.

Their luxurious and swanky Hyderabad home was well-decorated with breathtaking views, deep sofas and a beautiful ensemble of greens on the balcony. Here’s a sneak peek into the South’s star couple Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya aka SamChay’s luxurious sweet home.