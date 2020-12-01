“Should know the origin of the virus to prevent the spread of Covid”; Head of the World Health Organization….

New Delhi: World Health Organization (WHO) President Tredos Adanom has said that no one is safe from Covid-19 until everyone is safe. He tweeted, referring to the work of the World Health Organization’s Covacci project to ensure the distribution of the corona virus vaccine to poor countries.

“Last week was the first drop in 19 newly reported Covid cases globally since September. Thanks to the effectiveness of the strong but necessary measures implemented in recent weeks. Now is the time to pay close attention, because in many countries the holidays are approaching. Festive seasons are the time when people gather. But when you go out with family and friends, it can endanger your life and the lives of others, ”said Adanom.

Knowing the origin of this virus can prevent it from re-emerging in the future. He added that they were trying to find out the source. But he also blamed some for seeing it as political.