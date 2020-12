Gold prices rose for the second day in a row in the state. Today the sovereign rose by Rs 200 to Rs 36,120. Rs 25 per gram to Rs 4515.

Global prices fell by 2% yesterday. Spot gold traded at $ 1,813.75 an ounce. On the commodity market MCX, gold of 10 grams 24 carat gold fell to Rs 48,499. The optimism in developing Covid vaccine was reflected in the global gold price.