Gulf country announces more relaxations in restrictions

A gulf country has announced more relaxations in restrictions imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus. Oman has announced this. The Supreme Committee to tackle Covid-19 in the country has announced the relaxations.

As per the new announcement, cinemas and museums, parks and beaches will be opened. The Oman government will also issue tourist visas. The Supreme Committee also decided to end downsizing employee attendance at government offices, reinstating full reporting to workplaces starting from Sunday, December 6.

Other activities allowed to reopen comprise restaurants in shopping malls, beaches, gardens, health clubs, tourist sites including museums and fortresses, rehabilitation and curative centres, nurseries as well as kindergartens, amusement game halls and change rooms. Children aged 12 and below are allowed into all activities.