‘Money heist’ style bank robbery; armed robbers leave cash scattered on street

A gang of armed men robbed a bank in southern Brazil. They blasted explosives and fired high-caliber weapons at police. Later the robbers left reams of cash in the streets to be pocketed by locals. The robbery lasted nearly two hours. At least 2 injured in the attack and of the two people who were injured, one was a police officer.

In their wake, the robbers left cash strewn across the streets. Residents soon spread out to snatch up the notes, television footage showed. “So far, four people have been arrested who collected part of the paper bills that were thrown to the ground due to the explosion,” the police said. Authorities have located 810,000 reais ($152,660), police added. According to the reports, at least 30 robbers involved in the heist.

