Pink and daughter Willow perform at “The Disney Holiday Singalong”….Watch!!!

Pink’s 9-year-old daughter Willow Sage Hart stunned audiences when she showed off her vocal prowess on ABC’s “The Disney Holiday Singalong.” Pink and Willow donned flowing gowns to perform “The Christmas Song” while an adjacent screen displayed clips from animated Disney classics.

“Willow has an amazing voice! She must be glowing tonight even brighter than the pride from her Momma,” one person wrote on Twitter. “Thank you for sharing her with us.” Added another: “Willow got her mama’s vocal skillz!”

Breakout moments aside, Willow has performed alongside Pink on previous occasions. Two years ago, she joined her superstar mother on the album “The Greatest Showman: Reimagined,” reinterpreting the reprise of “A Million Dreams” from the 2017 movie musical.