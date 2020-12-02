State government slashed the rate of RT-PCR test

Another state government has decided to slash the price of RT-PCR test to detect the coronavirus disease. The Uttar Pradesh government has announced this. The Uttar Pradesh government has slashed the price of RT-PCR test at private labs. Earlier, Delhi and Gujarat governments also slashed the rates of the tests.

As per the new order, the RT-PCR test) by private labs will coast Rs 700. If the test is done at home then it will cost Rs 900. These rates are inclusive of Goods and Services Tax (GST). Government hospitals are providing these tests free of cost, including RT-PCR and antigen tests.

The RT-PCR test was initially priced at Rs 4,500 and the rates were gradually brought down to Rs 2,500 and on September 10, the government decide the rate for private labs will be Rs 1600.