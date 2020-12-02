Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has settled lower. The domestic benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty had ended in loss due to loss in the banking shares.

BSE Sensex settled trading 37 points, or 0.08% lower at 44,618. NSE Nifty ended at 13,114, up 4.7 points, or 0.04%. 8 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading lower. The overall market breadth turned neutral as 1,422 shares were advancing and 1,379 were advancing on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were GAIL India, ONGC, Adani Ports, Asian Paints, Indian Oil, Titan, Bajaj Auto and Tata Steel.

The top losers in the market were Kotak Mahindra Bank was top Nifty loser; the stock fell 3.2 per cent to ? 1,816. ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Shree Cements, HDFC, HDFC Life, Britannia Industries, Bajaj Finance, Nestle India, Infosys and State Bank of India.