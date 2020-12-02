Stray cow chases an on-duty NSW firefighter….Watch!!!

A clip of an angry stray cow chasing down a NSW firefighter during a hydrant inspection is going viral online. The Fire and Rescue NSW Station 082 Richmond Facebook page shared the footage of the savage chase down.

“At Fire and Rescue NSW, we are prepared for anything…except being chased by an angry cow,” the post said. “The stray cow must’ve seen red and decided to chase a firefighter on the roadway, who had to mooove out of the way,” the post explained. “It’s the fastest we’ve seen this firefighter move in years! “Luckily only his ego was bruised and he’s otherwise okay. He was able to compose himself to complete the hydrant inspection.

“He needs to mooove quicker and stopping making those sort of mi-steaks!” one person wrote. “Udderly disgusting, that cow is so mean. How dairy hurt that poor firey,” another added.