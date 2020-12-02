Student loses seat in the prestigious IIT Bombay after he “clicked wrong”!!!

Bombay; An 18-year-old student has failed to get his seat for a four-year electrical engineering course in the famous IIT Bombay after he “inadvertently” clicked on a “wrong” link which was indicated to exit from the process. The student, Siddhant Batra who is a native of Agra, has now approached the Supreme Court striving guidance to the institution to accept him after the IIT said it cannot interfere at this stage as all the seats for the course were filled and admission rules had to be obeyed. It said Mr. Batra could apply again next year for JEE.

The Bombay High Court had first executed the IIT to accept Mr. Batra’s petition after he approached it earlier this month. He had secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 270 in the JEE Advanced exams. On November 23, a Division Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G.S. Kulkarni rejected Mr. Batra’s petition stating that IIT had viewed his representation and handed its order.

Mr. Batra, who lives with his grandparents after the death of his parents, in the petition said he had worked hard against all probabilities to win the exams. As per his appeal, Mr. Batra, while filling out the admission procedure online, came upon a page with a ‘freeze’ option, which he believed meant assuring the seat and the completion of his admission process. Mr. Batra accidentally clicked on this link and stated ‘IIT Bombay, Electrical Engineering’ as reasons for withdrawal. It added that Mr. Batra never planned to withdraw his admission.

Read more; Get “Swami Prasadam” of Sabarimala temple at the doorstep of the devotees for Rs 450!!!

“On October 31, 2020, when Mr. Batra was surfing the IIT portal to check for further updates, he came upon a link which carried a declaration that read ‘I would like to withdraw from the seat allocation process of JoSAA (Joint Seat Allocation Authority),” the petition said. In November 2020, when the final list of students was uploaded on the IIT portal, Mr. Batra’s name was not included. The IIT, in its order, said the withdrawal option was a “conscious” two-step process.

It said candidates who like to withdraw before the final round can do so and the ‘seat acceptance fee’ gets refunded, counting that once a candidate has withdrawn then his or her seat stands canceled.