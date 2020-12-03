Applications for the online executive program in Business Analytics opened by IIM-Indore and Jigsaw Academy

IIM-I opened applications for online Business Analytics program short by Roshan Gupta on 09 Nov 2020. IIM-Indore & Jigsaw Academy had opened applications for online executive program in Business Analytics to help you accelerate your career. It aims to help you gain a comprehensive understanding of management tactics & data skills through online sessions from IIM-Indore professors & Jigsaw Academy faculty.

Participants that enroll in the Business Analytics course are not eligible to enroll in the CORE program. And if enrolling in the CORE program, participants are not eligible to enroll separately in the Business Analytics course. Harvard Business School Online offers a unique and highly engaging way to learn vital business concepts. Business Analytics is a set of techniques and processes that can be used to analyze data to improve business performance through fact-based decision-making. Business Analytics and Business Intelligence create capabilities for companies to compete in the market effectively.

The program comprises 150+ hours of training via live online classes, online assignment-solving, and Q&A sessions that can be accessed from anywhere in India or the world. The program also offers the ‘Bring Your Own Project feature, which allows students to identify, shortlist, and finalize a project idea that they’ll work on to get hands-on experience in the application of the Analytics and Big Data techniques, including Machine Learning and Predictive Analytics. There is also a separate in-person ‘immersion’ component of classes, networking, and project presentations that are held on the IIM Indore campus. However, due to COVID-19 safety measures, the in-person sessions will be held online until further notice.