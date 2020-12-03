Are you planning to visit Uttarakhand, Kerala during this vacation? Here are the latest travel advisories. Check details

India’s tourists’ hubs have begun welcoming tourists. All those with wanderlust in their hearts are happy as travel destinations are reopened in India. Travel during COVID-19 times is a savage affair if one has no clue of travel restrictions. Here are travel advisories for Uttarakhand and Kerala tourism.

Uttarakhand Travel-Tourism Guidelines:

The travellers from Delhi will be allowed to enter Uttarakhand via the Ashkrodi, Kulhan and Pass Gate border check-posts only after they undergo a Rapid Antigen COVID-19 test. The air travellers, passengers arriving at Dehradun’s Jolly Grant Airport and the those arriving by railway stations will also be tested.

Kerala Travel-Tourism Guidelines:

Travellers to Kerala must ensure that they are carrying/wearing (whatever is appropriate) a mask, a sanitiser, and a specific travel itinerary. A pre-registration in the Jagratha portal https://covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in and a COVID-19 negative certificate is mandatory for your chances of a direct entry to Kerala.

Testing and home quarantine rules

The domestic tourists who visit the State for more than 7 days have to produce a COVID negative certificate or undergo Rapid Antigen Test. The domestic tourists who visit the State for more than 7 days and have not produced the test results of COVID testing within 48 hours prior to the entry or not tested after the entry in Kerala shall undergo 7 days quarantine and can be tested on the 7th day after arrival and if tested negative. Those who don’t get tested on the 7th day would be advised to continue on quarantine for the remaining 7 days and complete a total of 14 days in quarantine.

