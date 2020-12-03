“If someone tries to do anything disgusting with our daughters, then I’ll break you”: Chief Minister issues warning against ‘Love Jihad’

Chief Minister has warned against ‘Love Jihad’ activities. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister has issued the warning on Thursday. The senior BJP leader said that the government will break those who are trying to do anything disgusting with the daughters.

“Government belongs to everyone, all religions and castes. There is no discrimination but if someone tries to do anything disgusting with our daughters, then I’ll break you. If someone plots religious conversion or does anything like ‘love jihad’, you will be destroyed”, said the Chief Minister.

Govt belongs to everyone – all religions & castes. There is no discrimination but if someone tries to do anything disgusting with our daughters, then I'll break you. If someone plots religious conversion or does anything like 'Love Jihad', you will be destroyed: MP CM SS Chouhan pic.twitter.com/Tj1nwnu14q — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2020

The state government is planning to launch the ‘Dharm Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill, 2020’. The bill will tabled in the state Assembly during the session beginning from December 28. The Madhya Pradesh government has doubled the jail term for forced religious conversions for marriage from five years to 10 years in the bill.

Uttar Pradesh has introduced a law to bloc ‘Love Jihad’. The ordinance was signed by the Governor. Several BJP-ruled states like Haryana and Karnataka – had made it clear that similar law will introduced in the states.