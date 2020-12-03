“Be very careful; Don’t go out unnecessarily” – CM

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that in view of cyclone Burevi and heavy rains, the state needs to be extra vigilant. From Thursday to Saturday, people should not go out except for essentials. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Thursday. Fishermen are banned until Saturday. Travelling to high ranges should be avoided.

The Chief Minister said that preparations are being made under the leadership of the Disaster Management Authority to deal with any situation. Contact the control room at 1077 for assistance.

* Storage capacity of Neyyar, Kallada and Kaki dams will be reduced to 80 per cent. Neyyar, Aruvikkara, Kallada, Malankara, Kundala, Shiruvani, Kanjirapuzha, Walayar, Pothundi and Karappuzha dams were opened. More dams will be opened in case of heavy rains.

* 2849 camps. 690 people from 175 families were relocated to 13 camps.

* Expect accidents involving falling trees, twigs, posts and power lines. Those living in houses with weak roofs will be relocated. Sheets used in houses and buildings should be reinforced. Carry candles, matches, and if possible radios, charged mobiles, medicine, and essential food items. Valuable documents and other things should be kept separately.