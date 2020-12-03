CBI questions former minister in IMA scam case….

The CBI is questioning former minister R Roshan Baig in custody in connection with the IMA scam. A special court gave the CBI only one day, instead of the three days it requested, to question Baig.

“We took him into custody around 10 a.m., and questioned him about his association with IMA founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan. He denied all the allegations, terming them as baseless,” said an official. The CBI wants to question Baig along with IMA founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan.

On November 25, just before the court sent Baig in the CBI custody for three days, Baig was rushed to Jayadeva hospital for the treatment of some heart ailment. He was discharged only on Monday and taken back to the prison.