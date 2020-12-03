Christmas kit distribution begins today….Read more!!!

Thiruvananthapuram: The distribution of Christmas kits to the people of the state started today. The government had earlier said that no one should go hungry during the crisis caused by the Covid epidemic. Part of that is the distribution of free food kits.

The Christmas kit consists of coconut oil, chili powder, chickpeas, nuts, peas, sugar, crushed wheat, tea and cloth bags. But the government is spending Rs 482 crore on the distribution of Christmas kits. During September, October and November, Rs 368 crore was spent on distribution of free food kits. The kit will be available to all cardholders through ration shops. According to the CM, 88.92 lakh people will get free food kits.