In the state, gold price rises by Rs 600 to Rs 36,720 per sovereign. 75 per gram to Rs 4590. The pound had closed at Rs 36,120 on Wednesday.

Global gold prices rises to $ 1,830 an ounce in early trade. At the Commodity Exchange, MCX traded higher at Rs 49,172 per 10 grams on 24 carat gold. Gold, which had fallen sharply last week on the back of improvements in the Covid vaccine.