Covid-19 Update: Gulf country issues new guidelines

A gulf country has issued new guidelines for re-opening business operations. Oman has announced this. Earlier, the Supreme Committee to tackle Covid-19 has allowed to re-open some business activities in the country.

The Supreme committee has allowed to reopen the food courts, cinema halls, spas, massage centres and marriage halls. The Supreme Committee also decided to end downsizing employee attendance at government offices, reinstating full reporting to workplaces starting from Sunday, December 6.

As per the guidelines announced, the cinema halls can operate only with 50 per cent capacity. Horizontal distancing is to be ensured by keeping two seats empty after every occupied seat. Vertical distancing is to be ensured by keeping one now empty after a seated row.

Social distancing stickers ensuring boundaries between people have been made mandatory in cinema halls, as are masks for visitors and staff. Self-service touchscreen points have also been asked to be deactivated.