Farmers Protest: Most of the borders in Delhi closed, Amarinder Singh will meet Amit Shah

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will meet Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence today, ahead of the talks between the Centre and farmer leaders over their agitation against the new farm laws.

Sources said that Amarinder Singh will hold deliberations with Amit Shah in Delhi in an effort to work out a friendly solution to the deadlock. The Punjab chief minister has been supporting the farmers’ stir and the state Assembly had also passed a set of laws aimed at negating the Centre’s farm legislation. On November 26, “the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted, the Chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic due to farmers protests near Gautam Budh Gate. The people who want to go to Noida from Delhi should use NH-24 and Delhi-Noida Direct flyway.”

The protesting farmers, a large number of whom are from Punjab, have been holding sit-ins for seven days on the borders of the national capital. They are demanding that the government withdraw the new farm laws if it wants them to end their stir. The farmer leaders and the central government are set to hold another round of discussions today after a meeting on yesterday was inconclusive.