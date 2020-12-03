Gulf country to terminate more expats

A gulf country has decided to terminate more expats working in the country. Kuwait has announced this. As per reports in the local media around 118 expats working in the country will soon be terminated. The Ministry of Electricity and Water is planning to terminate these expat employees.

This plan is a part of Kuwaitization policy. The Kuwaitization policy is a policy to replace all expats working in the public sector with Kuwait nationals. The Kuwaitization policy, was first introduced in 2017. The government is working towards creating a majority Kuwaiti workforce, in the public sector, by 2021.

Earlier in September, the the Civil Service Commission announced that since 2017, 13 out of the 16 government agencies have achieved Kuwaitization. Earlier around 1,183 job contacts for expats working across 48 governmental agencies were cancelled.