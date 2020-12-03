Shocking!!! COVID-19 vaccine developed neurological issues in a Chennai man

Chennai: A businessman from Chennai suffered psychological and neurological symptoms after receiving the vaccine shot in a trial. Oxford Covidshield COVID-19 vaccine administered to a 40-year-old businessman in Chennai as responsible for his sudden neurological dysfunction. A neurology and neurophysiology specialist from Apollo Hospitals says that the participant developed acute neurological symptoms after receiving the shot.

The doctor noted that “The conglomerates of clinical, electrophysiological and neuropsychological examinations, in the absence of any other diagnosable modalities, the neurological dysfunction suffered by the patient subsequent to his vaccination relates to immunogenicity of COVISHIELD-Covid19 vaccine.” He had been admitted there 10 days after receiving the shot after he exhibited psychological and neurological symptoms. He was investigated for intracranial meningeal infection or encephalopathy. All tests relating to the infective process however returned as normal as did tests for limbic encephalitis, chemical, microbiological and immunological tests. The participant had sent a legal notice to SII last week, asking for Rs 5 crore as compensation for the health problem allegedly caused by the vaccine.

