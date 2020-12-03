Slovakian court increases sentence for reporter’s killer….

The Supreme Court of Slovakia added two years more to Miroslav Marcek’s 23-year prison sentence for the double murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova.

Marcek, a former soldier, was given a more lenient sentence by a lower court for confessing to the crimes as well as passing on important information to investigators. Prosecutors challenged the lower court decision. The Supreme Court ruling is legally binding and cannot be appealed.

Kuciak was shot in the chest and his fiancee Kusnirova in the head in their home in Velka Maca outside the capital Bratislava on February 21, 2018. The gruesome slayings started immediate outrage and sparked mass protests that eventually led to the collapse of the government.

Two other individuals were found guilty for their roles, with one receiving a 25-year prison sentence in September 2019, and another, a go-between, receiving a 15-year sentence in exchange for his cooperation with investigators in December 2019.