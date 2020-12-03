State government reduces price of RT-PCR test in private labs

Another state government has reduced the price of RT-PCR COVID-19 tests. West Bengal state government has decided to reduce the price of RT-PCR tests by private laboratories. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced this. The state government has slashed the price for RT-PCR COVID-19 tests to Rs 950.

Earlier Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha and Delhi had reduced the price of RT-PCR test to be charged by the private labs. , Odisha Government had slashed the maximum price for the COVID tests by private laboratories to Rs 400 from Rs 1,200 across the state. Uttar Pradesh government also slashed the price of RT-PCR test at Rs 700 and Rs 900 if done at home.

Also Read: State government slashed the rate of RT-PCR test

The Gujarat and Delhi government capped the price of the RT-PCR tests conducted by private labs at COVID-19 at Rs 800. The Rajasthan government on Saturday cut the rate for COVID-19 RT-PCR tests by private labs in the state to Rs 800, slashing it by Rs 400.