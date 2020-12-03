This gulf country is the ‘safest nation’ among G20 countries

A gulf country has topped the list of ‘most safest nation’ among the G20 countries. Saudi Arabia has ranked first in the list. Saudi Arabia has outperformed the the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (UNSC).

The ranking was based on five global security indicators included in the Global Competitiveness Report 2019 and the Sustainable Development Goals Index 2020.

Earlier last week, Wego Travel’s COVID-19 Country Risk Assessment has selected Saudi Arabia as the sixth safest country to travel to based on coronavirus criteria. The list applies the European Union’s COVID-19 safety criteria to data taken from Our World in Data and ranks countries from “Safe” to “High Cases & Positivity.”