“You were a genius that enchanted the world”: Pele pens touching message

Brazilian football legend, Pele has wrote a heart melting message for Diego Maradona after 7-days of his death. The international football legend Pele has wrote the message on his social media handle. In Brazil, it is common to pay homage to the deceased a week after their death, when a “seventh-day mass” is celebrated by Catholics like Pele.

“Today it’s been seven days since you left. Many people loved to compare us all their lives. You were a genius that enchanted the world. A magician with the ball at his feet. A true legend. But above all that, for me, you will always be a great friend, with an even bigger heart”, Pele wrote on his Instagram.

“Today, I know that the world would be much better if we could compare each other less and start admiring each other more. So, I want to say that you are incomparable. ?Your trajectory was marked by honesty. And in your unique and particular way, you taught us that we have to love and say “I love you” a lot more often. Your quick departure didn’t let me say it to you, so I will just write: I love you, Diego”, the legend wrote sharing photos of the two together.?