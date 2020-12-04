Adolf Hitler wins local election with 85% of the vote……. Read more

A candidate named Adolf Hitler Uunona won a local election in Namibia with 85% of the vote. Uunona was elected as a councilor in the Ompundja Constituency. Uunona collected 1,196 votes in the election, which was held last month.

RESULTS: Uunona Adolf Hitler of the SWAPO party is the duly elected councilor of the Ompundja Constituency.#NamVotes2020 #NamibiaVotes2020 #EagleFM pic.twitter.com/6ZQqaNctZx — Eagle FM Namibia (@EagleFMNam) November 26, 2020

Uunona said, “That I have this name doesn’t mean that I want to subjugate Oshana now — it doesn’t mean that I’m striving for world domination!” Uunona said that his father had named him after the dictator but “probably didn’t understand what Adolf Hitler stood for. It was a completely normal name for me as a child. It wasn’t until I was growing up that I realized: This man wanted to subjugate the whole world. I have nothing to do with any of these things.”

