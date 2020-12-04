Burevi cyclone speed decreases: Red alert withdrawn in Southern Kerala…

Thiruvananthapuram: Cyclone Burevi, which hit the shore in Sri Lanka, will weaken and reach low pressure in southern Kerala this afternoon. It is arriving in Kerala in the evening from Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu through the border areas of Thiruvananthapuram-Kollam districts. The wind blows through southern Kerala and enters the Arabian Sea. Public holidays have been declared for offices in PSUs in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki districts.

The red alert announced in Southern Kerala has been withdrawn following the cyclone. Yellow alert only in ten districts today. The yellow alert has been issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Thrissur and Malappuram districts. The change in vigilance order comes as Burevi’s intensity decreases.

The Central Meteorological Department has forecast showers in some places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Idukki, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts during the next three hours.

Cyclone ‘Burevi’ is moving in the Gulf of Mannar, near Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu, where it has weakened to a low pressure area.

According to the latest bulletin of the Central Meteorological Department, extreme low pressure will pass through Tamil Nadu and become a weaker low pressure entering Kerala. When entering Kerala, the speed is expected to be around 30 to 40 km per hour. The low pressure area will reach the Arabian Sea through the northeastern region of Thiruvananthapuram district.

Isolated showers or thundershowers are likely in Kerala. Going to sea off the coast of Kerala is completely prohibited until further notice. The ban applies to all types of fishing vessels.