Couple exchange vows from a distance after bride was tested for COVID-19….See pics!!!

California residents Patrick Delgado and Lauren Jimenez were all set to get married late November, but she was tested positive for Covid-19 just three days before the ceremony. So they finally exchanged vows holding the ends of a decorated ribbon, which the couple said they did because they wanted to feel as if they were holding hands.

Pictures show the bride in her wedding dress, sitting by the window of her bedroom on the first floor. The groom stood underneath the window in the front yard.

“Although it’s definitely not how we envisioned our wedding day, Patrick and I were able to exchange our vows to each other,” Jimenez told. “We were cautious throughout the entire time, making sure that we always wore our masks everywhere,” the groom told. “When she got that positive test result, I’ll be honest, it took a massive toll on her.”

“Everything that could go wrong did go wrong. I was really saddened because everything we had planned was already getting cancelled,” he told. “It was the most 2020 wedding I have ever shot during COVID-19,” Jessica Jackson, the wedding photographer told.