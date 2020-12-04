Education minister announces decision on Class 10,12 examinations

The state education minister has announced government’s decision on Class 10, 12 examinations. S R Dash, the Mass Education Minister in Odisha has announced the decision of state government. As per the new decision, the 2021 board examination for Classes 10 and 12 will be held via the offline mode on an extended schedule instead of its usual dates in February and March.

“It is not possible on the part of both Board of Secondary Education (BSE) and Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) to conduct the examination in February and March, as many students cannot access the online classes. We will take a decision keeping the students’ interests in mind as per COVID guidelines”, said S R Dash.

The Odisha government has earlier allowed to reopen educational institutions for Classes 9-12.