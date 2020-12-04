Farmer unions call ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Tuesday

A nationwide hartal was announced. The hartal was announced by the farmers organizations. Farmers protesting against the newly passed farm laws called for a nationwide hartal on December 8. The farmers also said that they will burn effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Farmers at Singhu Border have announced a Bharat Bandh on December 8. Call for nationwide protests against the farmer bills@IndianExpress — Amil Bhatnagar (@AmilwithanL) December 4, 2020

“Yesterday, we told the Government that the farm laws should be withdrawn. We have given a call for Bharat Bandh on December 8”, said Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU-Lakhowal) General Secretary HS Lakhowal.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, passed by the Indian Parliament.