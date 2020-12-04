“Modiji gives me money,I will give my 12 bigha land to him” ; 85-year-old woman wants to give all her properties to the PM !!!

Uttar Pradesh; The video of an 85-year-old granny who desires to present her properties to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appeared on social media. In the video that appeared on Twitter, the aged woman is saying that she wants to give her 12 bigha land to Modiji for all the good deeds done by him.

Bittan Devi is a native of Mainpuri in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Bittan Devi reached the tehsil and went to advocate Krishna Pratap Singh’s chamber. There she spoke to the lawyer and expressed her desire to give all her land to PM Modi. The lawyers were surprised to hear this. The elderly woman was well explained, but she was adamant about her decision. She has asked the lawyer to give away her land to the Prime Minister. Bittan Devi’s husband passed away and currently, she has to depend on her sons and daughters-in-law but they are not taking care of her. She endures on the allowance supplied by the government.

In the video, Bittan Devi added that that Modiji gives her pension while her family physically assaulted her. When asked what the Prime minister did for her, she answered, “Modi gives me money. He gives me a pension of Rs 2000. Therefore, I will give my 12 bigha land to Modiji”.She also said that she had three sons, seven grandsons, and three granddaughters, but everyone abandoned her. Describing her situation, lamenting Bittan Devi desired to die. Also, the woman said that she was very happy with Prime Minister Modiji’s pension schemes and care.

The lawyers were stunned to listen to this and explained it to the old lady. He said that he will talk to SDM about this concern. After this, the old lady is sent home.