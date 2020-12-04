Oman oil price increased

A gulf country has increased the price of crude oil. The price of Oman oil has increased. The price of Oman oil for delivery by next February has reached 49.41 US Dollar on the Dubai Energy Market on Friday .

“The official price of Oman oil on the Dubai Energy Market for delivery for next February reached $ 49.41 today”, said Oman News Agency. The price witnessed increase of US dollar 1.08 compared to Thursday’s price of US dollar 48.33 on the Dubai Energy Market.

International media has earlier reported that Oman is looking to transfer its 60-percent interest in its largest oil-producing area, the so-called Block 6, to a new company. Block 6 is currently operated by state-backed Petroleum Development Oman. The Block 6 contract area contains more than 75 percent of the country’s remaining crude oil reserves.