Police gunned down “Psychopathic Killer” in encounter

Police has neutralised a “Psychopathic Killer” in an encounter. Madhya Pradesh police had gunned down Dilip Dewal, who has been nicknamed as “Psychopathic Killer” in an encounter in Ratlam district. Five police personnel were injured in the encounter.

As per police, Dilip Dewal who is a resident of of Dahod in Gujarat, had been facing six murder cases filed in several states. He is the prime accused in a triple murder case.

Dilip Dewal and his gang has killed a family in Ratlam on November 25. A man, his wife and daughter – were shot dead at their house on November 25 on the occasion of chhoti Diwali. Dewal and his men used the cover of firecracker sounds that night and shot the family. He is also accused of killing a woman in June.

” Dilip Dewal was shot at during retaliatory firing by policemen, he has declared brought dead at the hospital. 5 Policemen have been injured during the encounter”, said DIG of Police.