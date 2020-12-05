25 terrorists killed during a raid by ANDSF

25 terrorists has been killed and 8 others were injured during a raid by the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces . The militants belonging to Taliban were killed in Helmand province in Afghanistan. The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) also destroyed six militants’ hideouts and 25 defence position.

“The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) launched an operation in Naway-i-Barakzai of Helmand on Friday, leading to the above mentioned casualties,” a news agency quoted the Army’s Corps 215 Maiwand as saying in a statement.

The Taliban had attacked the ANDSF checkpost and position earlier many times. The security forces launched the operation to disturb the Taliban.