7-Year-old gild killed by leopard

In a shocking incident, a 7-year-old girl was killed by a leopard. The incident took place in Khajurpani village in the Sehore district in Madhya Pradesh. The girl has been identified as Vandana.

Vandana, daughter of Mohan Barela was playing outside her residence before the leopard abducted her. The villagers came to rescue her after hearing her siblings’ cry for help. But the efforts of the villagers to rescue her from the wild animal went in vain. Although the leopard dropped the girl, she was dead.

Also Read: Five killed in a head on collision between SUV truck

The forest officials has sent a team in o the jungle to find out the leopard. 12 forest guards has been deployed in the area and camera traps has been installed.

The deceased’s family has been given an immediate grant of Rs 10,000 and will be given Rs 4 lakh as relief fund.