A zoo in Tokyo unveils 1st elephant born there in 138 years

The oldest zoo in Japan’s Tokyo unveiled the first baby elephant born there in 138 years. The Ueno zoo was founded in 1882. The zoo asked the public to vote online for the baby’s name, choosing from candidates suggested by the Royal Thai Embassy in Tokyo. The winning name will be announced on Dec. 15.

The male calf was born to Authi and Artid, their parents were gifted to Japan by Thailand in 2002 to celebrate the birth of Princess Aiko. The baby elephant was about 100 centimeters tall and 120 kg at birth, but he has grown considerably since. Artid, the father of the male calf, passed away at the age of 23 in August after a bout of tuberculosis. The baby elephant goes on public display at Ueno Zoological Gardens, about a month after he was born. The visitors can visit the baby elephant and mother Authi for two hours a day to avoid stressing the animals.

