Chief Minister announces government’s decision on reopening schools

The Chief Minister has announced state government’s decision on reopening of schools in the state. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced the government’s decision after a review meeting.

As per the new decision, the schools across Madhya Pradesh will remain shut for classes 1 till 8 until March 31, 2021. The regular classes will resume for 10th and 12th students. The students from 9th and 11th standard will have classes once or twice a week.

The state government has also dropped the annual examinations for classes 1 to 8. And the next academic session will begin from April 2021.

The evaluation for students will be based on the basis of project works.. The state government ordered that the board exams for the 10th and 12th standard will also be conducted as per the Covid-19 guidelines.