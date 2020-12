Gold prices continue to fluctuate in the state. Today, the sovereign fell by Rs 160 to Rs 36,720. The price has dropped by Rs 20 to Rs 4,590 per gram. On Friday, the sovereign was priced at Rs 36,880.

Global gold prices fell. It is trading at $ 1,838 an ounce. At the Commodity Exchange, gold futures traded down 0.2% at Rs 49,209 per 10 grams on the MCX.