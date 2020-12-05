Covid-19 Updates: 670 recoveries reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in UAE. 1214 new coronavirus cases along with 670 recoveries and 3 deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Thus the total confirmed cases in UAE has surged to 175,276. The total recoveries mounted to 158,498. The death toll rised to 589. At present there are 16,189 active cases in the country.

83,146 new Covid-19 tests were carried out in UAE in the last 24 hours. Thus the total tests done till date has reached at 17.2 million.

Mosques across the UAE received worshippers for the Friday prayers on December 4 after over eight months. The Friday prayers called Jumuah were suspended in March as a precautionary measure against the spread of Covid-19.Mosques were allowed to open 30 minutes before the Jumuah sermons, and closed 30 minutes after the prayers.